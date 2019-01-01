ñol

Washington Trust Bancorp
(NASDAQ:WASH)
49.12
0.81[1.68%]
At close: May 26
49.12
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low48.79 - 49.43
52 Week High/Low45.6 - 60.96
Open / Close48.83 / 49.12
Float / Outstanding17.1M / 17.4M
Vol / Avg.62.9K / 56.6K
Mkt Cap852.4M
P/E11.81
50d Avg. Price49.69
Div / Yield2.16/4.40%
Payout Ratio50.96
EPS0.95
Total Float17.1M

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Washington Trust Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 25

EPS

$0.940

Quarterly Revenue

$35.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$52.3M

Earnings Recap

 

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Washington Trust Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was up $2.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Washington Trust Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.98 0.93 1.07 1.04
EPS Actual 1.15 1.07 1 1.17
Revenue Estimate 35.46M 34.64M 33.20M 32.80M
Revenue Actual 37.74M 36.07M 34.75M 32.87M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Washington Trust Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) reporting earnings?
A

Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Q
What were Washington Trust Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:WASH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $29.9M, which beat the estimate of $29.4M.

