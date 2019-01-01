Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Washington Trust Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was up $2.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Washington Trust Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.98 0.93 1.07 1.04 EPS Actual 1.15 1.07 1 1.17 Revenue Estimate 35.46M 34.64M 33.20M 32.80M Revenue Actual 37.74M 36.07M 34.75M 32.87M

