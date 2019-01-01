Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Verizon Communications reported in-line EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.35.

Revenue was up $687.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Verizon Communications's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.29 1.36 1.29 1.29 EPS Actual 1.31 1.41 1.37 1.31 Revenue Estimate 33.89B 33.28B 32.68B 32.46B Revenue Actual 34.07B 32.91B 33.76B 32.87B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.