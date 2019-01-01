ñol

Verizon Communications
(NYSE:VZ)
51.37
0.38[0.75%]
At close: May 27
51.42
0.0500[0.10%]
After Hours: 7:57PM EDT
Day High/Low50.53 - 51.43
52 Week High/Low45.55 - 57.61
Open / Close50.75 / 51.4
Float / Outstanding4.2B / 4.2B
Vol / Avg.13.3M / 26M
Mkt Cap215.7B
P/E10
50d Avg. Price50.66
Div / Yield2.56/4.98%
Payout Ratio49.56
EPS1.09
Total Float4.2B

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Verizon Communications reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 22

EPS

$1.350

Quarterly Revenue

$33.6B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$33.6B

Earnings Recap

 

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Verizon Communications reported in-line EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.35.

Revenue was up $687.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Verizon Communications's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.29 1.36 1.29 1.29
EPS Actual 1.31 1.41 1.37 1.31
Revenue Estimate 33.89B 33.28B 32.68B 32.46B
Revenue Actual 34.07B 32.91B 33.76B 32.87B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Verizon Communications Questions & Answers

Q
When is Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) reporting earnings?
A

Verizon Communications (VZ) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 22, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.96, which hit the estimate of $0.96.

Q
What were Verizon Communications’s (NYSE:VZ) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $30.5B, which beat the estimate of $29.9B.

