Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Verizon Communications reported in-line EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.35.
Revenue was up $687.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Verizon Communications's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.29
|1.36
|1.29
|1.29
|EPS Actual
|1.31
|1.41
|1.37
|1.31
|Revenue Estimate
|33.89B
|33.28B
|32.68B
|32.46B
|Revenue Actual
|34.07B
|32.91B
|33.76B
|32.87B
Verizon Communications Questions & Answers
Verizon Communications (VZ) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 22, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.96, which hit the estimate of $0.96.
The Actual Revenue was $30.5B, which beat the estimate of $29.9B.
