Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Viscount Systems Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and servicing of physical access control and telephone entry products. Its product includes Enterphone Access Control products, Enterphone iQ, MESH and Freedom Access Control Systems, and Freedom. It operates through two segments; The Manufacturing segment designs produces and sells intercom and door access control systems that utilize telecommunications to control access to buildings and other facilities for security purpose. The Servicing segment provides maintenance to these intercom and door access control systems.

Viscount Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viscount Systems (VSYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viscount Systems (OTCEM: VSYS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Viscount Systems's (VSYS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Viscount Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Viscount Systems (VSYS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Viscount Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Viscount Systems (VSYS)?

A

The stock price for Viscount Systems (OTCEM: VSYS) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 16:48:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Viscount Systems (VSYS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 18, 2011 to stockholders of record on April 19, 2011.

Q

When is Viscount Systems (OTCEM:VSYS) reporting earnings?

A

Viscount Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Viscount Systems (VSYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viscount Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Viscount Systems (VSYS) operate in?

A

Viscount Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.