Viscount Systems Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and servicing of physical access control and telephone entry products. Its product includes Enterphone Access Control products, Enterphone iQ, MESH and Freedom Access Control Systems, and Freedom. It operates through two segments; The Manufacturing segment designs produces and sells intercom and door access control systems that utilize telecommunications to control access to buildings and other facilities for security purpose. The Servicing segment provides maintenance to these intercom and door access control systems.