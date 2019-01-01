QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Versus Systems Inc is a Canada based company. The company is engaged in the technology sector and is developing a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players. The product offerings of the company include Dashboard/Platform In-Game Experience and Versus Gear App.

Analyst Ratings

Versus Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Versus Systems (VSSYW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VSSYW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Versus Systems's (VSSYW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Versus Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Versus Systems (VSSYW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Versus Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Versus Systems (VSSYW)?

A

The stock price for Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VSSYW) is $0.6 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Versus Systems (VSSYW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Versus Systems.

Q

When is Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) reporting earnings?

A

Versus Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Versus Systems (VSSYW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Versus Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Versus Systems (VSSYW) operate in?

A

Versus Systems is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.