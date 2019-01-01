Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Holdings
Vertiv Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) was reported by JP Morgan on April 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting VRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.34% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) was provided by JP Morgan, and Vertiv Holdings upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vertiv Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vertiv Holdings was filed on April 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vertiv Holdings (VRT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $18.00. The current price Vertiv Holdings (VRT) is trading at is $11.44, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
