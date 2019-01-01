Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vertiv Holdings beat estimated earnings by 52.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was up $58.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vertiv Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.19 0.24 0.12 EPS Actual 0.04 0.20 0.31 0.21 Revenue Estimate 1.42B 1.23B 1.21B 1.04B Revenue Actual 1.41B 1.23B 1.26B 1.10B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Vertiv Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.67 and $0.77 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.