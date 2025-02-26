Adapt Or Get Left Behind: JPMorgan's Top Stocks For A Hotter World

The past decade has been the hottest on record. 2024 just clocked in at 1.55°C above pre-industrial levels. With heat waves, wildfires and extreme weather wreaking havoc, JPMorgan says climate adaptation is no longer optional—it's an investment necessity.

In a new report, the firm highlights 157 stocks poised to benefit from climate adaptation, spanning renewable energy, water security, infrastructure, and climate risk analytics. Of those, 75 stocks carry an Overweight rating—a strong signal to investors looking for companies positioned to thrive in an increasingly volatile climate.

We’re highlighting the ones that JPMorgan is ‘Overweight’ on from the North American region. These are the top stocks U.S. investors could consider while re-shuffling or adding to their ESG investing portfolios.

Industrials: Strengthening Supply Chains For A Warming World

Resideo Technologies REZI – Offers smart home climate controls optimizing energy and water use amid rising utility costs.

– Offers smart home climate controls optimizing energy and water use amid rising utility costs. AGCO AGCO – Precision agriculture leader helping farmers combat erratic weather patterns and declining crop yields.

– Precision agriculture leader helping farmers combat erratic weather patterns and declining crop yields. Fluence Energy FLNC – Battery storage solutions critical for stabilizing power grids as heat waves push electricity demand to record highs.

Tech: The Brains Behind Climate Adaptation

Enphase Energy ENPH & Solaredge Technologies SEDG – Smart solar inverters making decentralized energy grids more resilient.

– Smart solar inverters making decentralized energy grids more resilient. Verisk Analytics VRSK – A go-to player in climate risk modeling, helping insurers and businesses mitigate financial exposure to extreme weather.

Beyond Renewables: The Under-The-Radar Climate Winners

Brookfield Renewable BEP – Hydropower and energy storage investments ensuring grid reliability in an unpredictable climate.

– Hydropower and energy storage investments ensuring grid reliability in an unpredictable climate. Americold Realty COLD – Cold-storage solutions safeguarding food supply chains from heat-induced spoilage.

With COP30 expected to drive global climate policy, JPMorgan sees these companies gaining as governments and corporations ramp up adaptation investments.

For investors, the takeaway is clear: climate change isn't just a threat—it's an opportunity.

Is your portfolio ready for the shift?

Photo: Shutterstock