Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $41.00 expecting VREX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.10% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Varex Imaging upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Varex Imaging, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Varex Imaging was filed on February 5, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 5, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Varex Imaging (VREX) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $41.00. The current price Varex Imaging (VREX) is trading at is $22.64, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
