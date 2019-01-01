Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Varex Imaging beat estimated earnings by 60.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $11.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Varex Imaging's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.37 0.27 0.16 EPS Actual 0.25 0.45 0.40 0.35 Revenue Estimate 208.27M 215.50M 205.14M 186.10M Revenue Actual 198.80M 226.30M 211.20M 203.50M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Varex Imaging management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $0.1 and $0.3 per share.

