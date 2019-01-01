ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Varex Imaging
(NASDAQ:VREX)
22.90
0.10[0.44%]
At close: May 27
22.90
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low22.66 - 23.13
52 Week High/Low18.9 - 32.65
Open / Close22.79 / 22.9
Float / Outstanding25.4M / 39.8M
Vol / Avg.131.5K / 338.8K
Mkt Cap911.4M
P/E31.37
50d Avg. Price21.4
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.19
Total Float25.4M

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Varex Imaging reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.370

Quarterly Revenue

$214.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$214.7M

Earnings Recap

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Varex Imaging beat estimated earnings by 60.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $11.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Varex Imaging's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.37 0.27 0.16
EPS Actual 0.25 0.45 0.40 0.35
Revenue Estimate 208.27M 215.50M 205.14M 186.10M
Revenue Actual 198.80M 226.30M 211.20M 203.50M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Varex Imaging management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $0.1 and $0.3 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Varex Imaging Questions & Answers

Q
When is Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) reporting earnings?
A

Varex Imaging (VREX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Varex Imaging’s (NASDAQ:VREX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $170.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.