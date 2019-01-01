Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Varex Imaging beat estimated earnings by 60.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $11.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Varex Imaging's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.37
|0.27
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.45
|0.40
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|208.27M
|215.50M
|205.14M
|186.10M
|Revenue Actual
|198.80M
|226.30M
|211.20M
|203.50M
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.37
|0.27
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.45
|0.40
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|208.27M
|215.50M
|205.14M
|186.10M
|Revenue Actual
|198.80M
|226.30M
|211.20M
|203.50M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Varex Imaging management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $0.1 and $0.3 per share.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Varex Imaging using advanced sorting and filters.
Varex Imaging Questions & Answers
Varex Imaging (VREX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $170.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.