QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ: VNQI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF's (VNQI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ: VNQI) is $51.645 last updated Today at 3:40:57 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.89 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021.

Q

When is Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) operate in?

A

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.