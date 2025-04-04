Vimeo Launches Creator-Focused Streaming Platform With AI, Monetization Tools

Vimeo Inc. VMEO is ushering in a new chapter in content delivery and monetization with rollout of Vimeo Streaming.

This new platform enables creators of all sizes to build and launch their own subscription-based streaming services and custom-branded apps, removing the need for deep technical knowledge or infrastructure.

Vimeo aims to offer creators more freedom and profitability by allowing them to break free from ad-dependent models and connect directly with their audiences.

The platform empowers users to swiftly set up tailored streaming services complete with branded apps for mobile and television.

“Vimeo is proud to serve the professional creator. With our new Vimeo Streaming release, we are giving creators more ways to connect with and gain a deeper understanding of their audiences, more ways to monetize their content, and higher grade security,” said CEO Philip Moyer.

Backed by tools such as tiered subscription models, AI-powered language translation, and digital rights management, creators can expand their reach worldwide while safeguarding their content.

Over the last three years, those leveraging Vimeo’s OTT technology have brought in a combined revenue exceeding $1 billion.

Vimeo Streaming introduces an upgraded suite of features, including multilingual support through AI-generated captions and audio dubbing, advanced audience analytics, and enterprise-grade content protection.

The platform’s monetization options include exclusive content memberships, event-based ticketing, branded video bumpers for sponsor messages, and integrated merchandise tools, giving a chance to creators to diversify income streams and reward loyal fans with special access perks.

Vimeo Streaming provides flexible APIs and embeddable video players for creators or businesses looking to fully integrate video within their websites or platforms.

Price Action: VMEO shares traded lower by 3.37% at $4.725 at last check Friday.

