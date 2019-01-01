Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$108.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$108.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vimeo using advanced sorting and filters.
Vimeo Questions & Answers
When is Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) reporting earnings?
Vimeo (VMEO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which beat the estimate of $-0.04.
What were Vimeo’s (NASDAQ:VMEO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $96M, which beat the estimate of $95.8M.
