Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting VMEO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.98% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Vimeo downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vimeo, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vimeo was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vimeo (VMEO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $18.00 to $10.00. The current price Vimeo (VMEO) is trading at is $8.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
