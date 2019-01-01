Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Viemed Healthcare
The latest price target for Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) was reported by RBC Capital on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting VMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.29% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ: VMD) was provided by RBC Capital, and Viemed Healthcare maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Viemed Healthcare, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Viemed Healthcare was filed on November 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Viemed Healthcare (VMD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.00 to $9.00. The current price Viemed Healthcare (VMD) is trading at is $5.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
