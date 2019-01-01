Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.020
Quarterly Revenue
$21.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$21.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Valens Semiconductor using advanced sorting and filters.
Valens Semiconductor Questions & Answers
When is Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) reporting earnings?
Valens Semiconductor (VLN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.19, which missed the estimate of $-0.05.
What were Valens Semiconductor’s (NYSE:VLN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $19.1M, which beat the estimate of $19M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.