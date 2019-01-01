Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) was reported by Citigroup on March 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting VLN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 259.71% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) was provided by Citigroup, and Valens Semiconductor maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Valens Semiconductor, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Valens Semiconductor was filed on March 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Valens Semiconductor (VLN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.00 to $10.00. The current price Valens Semiconductor (VLN) is trading at is $2.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.