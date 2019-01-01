QQQ
Range
7.42 - 7.64
Vol / Avg.
82K/900.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.88 - 13.18
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.59
P/E
-
EPS
-3.36
Shares
183.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Velo3D Inc provides an end-to-end metal additive manufacturing solution that helps create the future by printing never before possible parts. The Velo3D intelligent metal additive manufacturing solution is comprised of the Velo3D Flow intelligent print preparation software, the Sapphire production system, and Velo3D Assure, real-time quality assurance software. Its complete manufacturing solution enables clients to build the parts they need, speed their development, and reduce their product costs.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-01
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-02

REV9.190M

Velo3D Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Velo3D (VLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Velo3D (NYSE: VLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Velo3D's (VLD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Velo3D (VLD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Velo3D (NYSE: VLD) was reported by Needham on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting VLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.89% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Velo3D (VLD)?

A

The stock price for Velo3D (NYSE: VLD) is $7.58 last updated Today at 3:25:55 PM.

Q

Does Velo3D (VLD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Velo3D.

Q

When is Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) reporting earnings?

A

Velo3D’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 1, 2022.

Q

Is Velo3D (VLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Velo3D.

Q

What sector and industry does Velo3D (VLD) operate in?

A

Velo3D is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.