Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Volcon
Volcon Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Volcon (NASDAQ: VLCN) was reported by Aegis Capital on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting VLCN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 365.12% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Volcon (NASDAQ: VLCN) was provided by Aegis Capital, and Volcon initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Volcon, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Volcon was filed on February 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 15, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Volcon (VLCN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Volcon (VLCN) is trading at is $1.29, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.