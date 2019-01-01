Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.400
Quarterly Revenue
$1.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.2M
Earnings History
Volcon Questions & Answers
When is Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) reporting earnings?
Volcon (VLCN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)?
The Actual EPS was $-2.55, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Volcon’s (NASDAQ:VLCN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $75.1K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
