Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) was reported by Rosenblatt on April 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $44.00 expecting VIRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.91% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) was provided by Rosenblatt, and Virtu Financial maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Virtu Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Virtu Financial was filed on April 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Virtu Financial (VIRT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $44.00. The current price Virtu Financial (VIRT) is trading at is $26.52, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
