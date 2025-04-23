April 23, 2025 9:41 AM 1 min read

Virtu Beats Q1 Estimates As Trading Income Jumps 35.5%, Margins Expand

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT shares were trading higher on Wednesday in the pre-market session after the company reported first-quarter results.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, beating the street view of $1.17. Quarterly sales of $497.14 million outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $462.84 million.

Net income totaled $189.6 million for this quarter, compared to net income of $111.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Also Read: US Stocks Likely To Open Higher After Trump Administration Hints At A Deal With China: ‘It Is Prudent To Expect Continued Volatility In The Weeks Ahead,’ Says Expert

Adjusted Net Trading Income increased 35.5% to $497.1 million for this quarter, compared to $366.9 million in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 57.7% to $319.9 million for this quarter, compared to $202.8 million year over year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanded to 64.4% from 55.3% in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $319.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 of 64.4%

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $723.65 million, and total long-term debt outstanding in an aggregate principal amount of $1.768 billion.

In the quarter under review, the company had Share buybacks of $48.1 million, or 1.3 million shares, under the Share Repurchase Program.

Dividend: Virtu Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. This dividend is payable on June 16 to shareholders of record as of May 30.

Price Action: VIRT shares are trading higher by 2.36% to $39.50 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

VIRT Logo
VIRTVirtu Financial Inc
$40.725.52%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.01
Growth
75.11
Quality
65.11
Value
40.97
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
How will Virtu Financial's growth impact rivals?
Which financial services stocks could benefit from Virtu's performance?
Could increased trading income influence market volatility?
Which trading technology companies might see growth?
Are there opportunities in dividend stocks after Virtu's payout?
How does Virtu's cash position affect its investment strategies?
Which asset managers will feel pressured by Virtu's margins?
Could buyback programs become more common among peers?
What implications does Virtu's performance have for market liquidity?
How will regulatory changes impact trading firms like Virtu?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsEquitiesNewsGuidanceMarketsMoversGeneralAI GeneratedBriefswhy it's moving

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved