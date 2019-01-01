Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.700
Quarterly Revenue
$127.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$127.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Via Renewables using advanced sorting and filters.
Via Renewables Questions & Answers
When is Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) reporting earnings?
Via Renewables (VIA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)?
The Actual EPS was $1.17, which beat the estimate of $1.07.
What were Via Renewables’s (NASDAQ:VIA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.4B, which beat the estimate of $3.2B.
