Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Via Renewables (NASDAQ: VIA) was reported by Goldman Sachs on November 29, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $34.00 expecting VIA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 304.28% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Via Renewables (NASDAQ: VIA) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Via Renewables initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Via Renewables, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Via Renewables was filed on November 29, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 29, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Via Renewables (VIA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $34.00. The current price Via Renewables (VIA) is trading at is $8.41, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
