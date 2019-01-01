Valhi (NYSE:VHI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Valhi
Valhi Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Valhi (NYSE: VHI) was reported by Barclays on November 15, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting VHI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -90.70% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Valhi (NYSE: VHI) was provided by Barclays, and Valhi maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Valhi, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Valhi was filed on November 15, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 15, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Valhi (VHI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.00 to $5.00. The current price Valhi (VHI) is trading at is $53.75, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
