Vonage Hldgs
(NASDAQ:VG)
19.37
-0.38[-1.92%]
At close: May 27
19.37
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low18.63 - 19.77
52 Week High/Low12.85 - 20.92
Open / Close19.75 / 19.37
Float / Outstanding198.6M / 256.6M
Vol / Avg.5.7M / 3.5M
Mkt Cap5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price19.81
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.07
Total Float198.6M

Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Vonage Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$-0.020

Quarterly Revenue

$358.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$358.8M

Earnings Recap

 

Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vonage Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $25.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vonage Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04
EPS Actual -0.01 0.04 0.05 0.05
Revenue Estimate 362.31M 347.39M 335.27M 317.12M
Revenue Actual 366.31M 358.34M 351.47M 332.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Vonage Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Vonage Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) reporting earnings?
A

Vonage Hldgs (VG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.06, which hit the estimate of $0.06.

Q
What were Vonage Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:VG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $251.8M, which beat the estimate of $242M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.