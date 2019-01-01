Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vonage Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $25.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vonage Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 EPS Actual -0.01 0.04 0.05 0.05 Revenue Estimate 362.31M 347.39M 335.27M 317.12M Revenue Actual 366.31M 358.34M 351.47M 332.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.