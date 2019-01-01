Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting VET to fall to within 12 months (a possible -75.79% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Vermilion Energy maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vermilion Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vermilion Energy was filed on May 22, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 22, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vermilion Energy (VET) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $6.00. The current price Vermilion Energy (VET) is trading at is $24.78, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
