Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$1.380
Quarterly Revenue
$639.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$857.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Vermilion Energy using advanced sorting and filters.
Vermilion Energy Questions & Answers
When is Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) reporting earnings?
Vermilion Energy (VET) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)?
The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.02.
What were Vermilion Energy’s (NYSE:VET) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $202.5M, which beat the estimate of $192M.
