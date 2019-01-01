Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vertex beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $16.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.08% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.