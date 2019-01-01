Veru (NASDAQ:VERU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Veru missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $312.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veru's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.09 -0.06 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.05 -0.03 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 13.00M 18.17M 14.10M 14.29M Revenue Actual 14.13M 15.65M 17.66M 13.34M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.