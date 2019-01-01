Veru (NASDAQ:VERU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Veru missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was down $312.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Veru's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|13.00M
|18.17M
|14.10M
|14.29M
|Revenue Actual
|14.13M
|15.65M
|17.66M
|13.34M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Veru using advanced sorting and filters.
Veru Questions & Answers
Veru (VERU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022.
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $4.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
