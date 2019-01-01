ñol

Veru
(NASDAQ:VERU)
12.83
0.19[1.50%]
At close: May 27
12.77
-0.0600[-0.47%]
After Hours: 7:44PM EDT
Day High/Low12.11 - 12.91
52 Week High/Low4.34 - 17.5
Open / Close12.73 / 12.83
Float / Outstanding64.5M / 80.1M
Vol / Avg.6.2M / 22.5M
Mkt Cap1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.67
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.18
Total Float64.5M

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Veru reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.180

Quarterly Revenue

$13M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$13M

Earnings Recap

 

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Veru missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $312.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Veru's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.09 -0.06 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.05 -0.03 -0.04
Revenue Estimate 13.00M 18.17M 14.10M 14.29M
Revenue Actual 14.13M 15.65M 17.66M 13.34M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Veru Questions & Answers

Q
When is Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) reporting earnings?
A

Veru (VERU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Veru’s (NASDAQ:VERU) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.