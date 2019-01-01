Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$2.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.7M
Earnings History
Verb Tech Questions & Answers
When is Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) reporting earnings?
Verb Tech (VERB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Verb Tech’s (NASDAQ:VERB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
