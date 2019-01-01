Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Velocity Financial
Velocity Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Velocity Financial (NYSE: VEL) was reported by Citigroup on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting VEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.60% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Velocity Financial (NYSE: VEL) was provided by Citigroup, and Velocity Financial maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Velocity Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Velocity Financial was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Velocity Financial (VEL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $13.00. The current price Velocity Financial (VEL) is trading at is $10.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
