Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Plunge in Q2

As of June 16, 2025, two stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Velocity Financial Inc VEL

On May 1, Velocity Financial posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. “We began 2025 with tremendous momentum, delivering a new record for quarterly production volume and solid earnings,” said Chris Farrar, President and CEO. “Velocity’s first quarter 2025 results were driven by higher portfolio net interest income and noninterest income from our growing production volume.” The company's stock jumped around 13% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $20.98.

RSI Value: 79.4

79.4 VEL Price Action: Shares of Velocity Financial gained 0.1% to close at $19.22 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 46.49 Momentum score.

AlTi Global, Inc ALTI

On May 12, AlTi Global posted mixed results for the first quarter. The company's stock gained around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $5.45.

RSI Value: 71.3

71.3 ALTI Price Action: Shares of AlTi Global fell 0.3% to close at $3.92 on Friday.

