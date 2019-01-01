Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.360
Quarterly Revenue
$16.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$14.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Velocity Financial using advanced sorting and filters.
Velocity Financial Questions & Answers
When is Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) reporting earnings?
Velocity Financial (VEL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Velocity Financial’s (NYSE:VEL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $18M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.