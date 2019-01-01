QQQ
Range
5.56 - 5.75
Vol / Avg.
1.8K/55.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.74 - 37.7
Mkt Cap
204.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.56
P/E
-
Shares
35.9M
Outstanding
VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. The product candidate is apraglutide, which is a next generation, long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2, or GLP-2, which is developed as a differentiated therapeutic for a range of rare GI diseases, with an initial focus on short bowel syndrome.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

VectivBio Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VectivBio Holding (VECT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ: VECT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VectivBio Holding's (VECT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VectivBio Holding.

Q

What is the target price for VectivBio Holding (VECT) stock?

A

The latest price target for VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ: VECT) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting VECT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 321.05% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VectivBio Holding (VECT)?

A

The stock price for VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ: VECT) is $5.7 last updated Today at 2:38:51 PM.

Q

Does VectivBio Holding (VECT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VectivBio Holding.

Q

When is VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ:VECT) reporting earnings?

A

VectivBio Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is VectivBio Holding (VECT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VectivBio Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does VectivBio Holding (VECT) operate in?

A

VectivBio Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.