Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/39.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
12.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
81.5M
Outstanding
Vizsla Copper Corp is a junior exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of the Blueberry Project and Carruthers Pass Property.

Vizsla Copper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vizsla Copper (VCUFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vizsla Copper (OTCPK: VCUFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vizsla Copper's (VCUFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vizsla Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Vizsla Copper (VCUFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vizsla Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Vizsla Copper (VCUFF)?

A

The stock price for Vizsla Copper (OTCPK: VCUFF) is $0.15618 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:37:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vizsla Copper (VCUFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vizsla Copper.

Q

When is Vizsla Copper (OTCPK:VCUFF) reporting earnings?

A

Vizsla Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vizsla Copper (VCUFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vizsla Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Vizsla Copper (VCUFF) operate in?

A

Vizsla Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.