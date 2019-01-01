ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Visteon
(NASDAQ:VC)
106.87
1.56[1.48%]
At close: May 27
106.87
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low106.28 - 108.35
52 Week High/Low88.82 - 134.57
Open / Close106.28 / 106.87
Float / Outstanding24.8M / 28.1M
Vol / Avg.189.9K / 366.3K
Mkt Cap3B
P/E63.82
50d Avg. Price102.24
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.79
Total Float24.8M

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Visteon reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$1.090

Quarterly Revenue

$818M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$818M

Earnings Recap

 

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Visteon beat estimated earnings by 75.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $72.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.67 which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Visteon's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.02 0.25 0.10 0.24
EPS Actual 1.69 0.18 -0.32 0.56
Revenue Estimate 661.89M 663.44M 633.01M 712.03M
Revenue Actual 786.00M 631.00M 610.00M 746.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Visteon using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Visteon Questions & Answers

Q
When is Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) reporting earnings?
A

Visteon (VC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.38, which beat the estimate of $1.26.

Q
What were Visteon’s (NASDAQ:VC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $774M, which beat the estimate of $769.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.