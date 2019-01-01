Visteon (NASDAQ:VC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Visteon beat estimated earnings by 75.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $0.62.
Revenue was up $72.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.67 which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Visteon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.25
|0.10
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|1.69
|0.18
|-0.32
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|661.89M
|663.44M
|633.01M
|712.03M
|Revenue Actual
|786.00M
|631.00M
|610.00M
|746.00M
