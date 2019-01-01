VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG is a Germany-based company that produces and distributes biofuels. The company's products include verbiodiesel, verbioethanol, verbigas, and verbioglycerine. The company's segments include Biodiesel, Bioethanol, and Other. The Other segment is a collective segment that includes the group's transport and logistics activities and the energy division. The majority of revenue comes from the Biodiesel segment.