Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) was reported by Raymond James on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $43.00 expecting VBTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.89% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ: VBTX) was provided by Raymond James, and Veritex Holdings maintained their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Veritex Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Veritex Holdings was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Veritex Holdings (VBTX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $49.00 to $43.00. The current price Veritex Holdings (VBTX) is trading at is $34.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
