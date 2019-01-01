Vale (NYSE:VALE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vale
The latest price target for Vale (NYSE: VALE) was reported by RBC Capital on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting VALE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.00% downside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vale (NYSE: VALE) was provided by RBC Capital, and Vale maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vale, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vale was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vale (VALE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $17.00. The current price Vale (VALE) is trading at is $18.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
