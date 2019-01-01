Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Uxin
Uxin Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Uxin (NASDAQ: UXIN) was reported by JP Morgan on October 23, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting UXIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Uxin (NASDAQ: UXIN) was provided by JP Morgan, and Uxin downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Uxin, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Uxin was filed on October 23, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 23, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Uxin (UXIN) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Uxin (UXIN) is trading at is $0.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
