Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 29
EPS
$-0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$79.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$506.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Uxin using advanced sorting and filters.
Uxin Questions & Answers
When is Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) reporting earnings?
Uxin (UXIN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 29, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Uxin’s (NASDAQ:UXIN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $125.5M, which beat the estimate of $120.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.