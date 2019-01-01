Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.680
Quarterly Revenue
$67.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$67.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Univest Financial using advanced sorting and filters.
Univest Financial Questions & Answers
When is Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) reporting earnings?
Univest Financial (UVSP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)?
The Actual EPS was $0.41, which hit the estimate of $0.41.
What were Univest Financial’s (NASDAQ:UVSP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $51.3M, which beat the estimate of $50.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.