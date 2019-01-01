Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Univest Financial
Univest Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Univest Financial (NASDAQ: UVSP) was reported by Raymond James on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $31.00 expecting UVSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.89% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Univest Financial (NASDAQ: UVSP) was provided by Raymond James, and Univest Financial maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Univest Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Univest Financial was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Univest Financial (UVSP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $34.00 to $31.00. The current price Univest Financial (UVSP) is trading at is $26.52, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.