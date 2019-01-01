ñol

Universal Technical
(NYSE:UTI)
9.22
-0.16[-1.71%]
At close: Jun 3
9.20
-0.0200[-0.22%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low9.02 - 9.32
52 Week High/Low5.34 - 11.45
Open / Close9.24 / 9.2
Float / Outstanding24.1M / 33M
Vol / Avg.176.8K / 242.4K
Mkt Cap304.6M
P/E14.84
50d Avg. Price9.17
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.11
Total Float24.1M

Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Universal Technical reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.190

Quarterly Revenue

$102.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$102.1M

Earnings Recap

Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Universal Technical beat estimated earnings by 850.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $24.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Universal Technical's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.24 0.03 -0.01
EPS Actual 0.46 0.42 0.10 -0.02
Revenue Estimate 95.57M 95.75M 81.60M 78.21M
Revenue Actual 105.08M 97.48M 83.77M 77.71M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Universal Technical using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Universal Technical Questions & Answers

Q
When is Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) reporting earnings?
A

Universal Technical (UTI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.21, which missed the estimate of $-0.16.

Q
What were Universal Technical’s (NYSE:UTI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $76.3M, which beat the estimate of $74.3M.

