Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Universal Technical beat estimated earnings by 850.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $24.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Universal Technical's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.24 0.03 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.46 0.42 0.10 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 95.57M 95.75M 81.60M 78.21M Revenue Actual 105.08M 97.48M 83.77M 77.71M

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.24 0.03 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.46 0.42 0.10 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 95.57M 95.75M 81.60M 78.21M Revenue Actual 105.08M 97.48M 83.77M 77.71M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.