United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 50.6%, reporting an EPS of $5.03 versus an estimate of $3.34.

Revenue was up $82.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.72 3.59 3.02 2.94 EPS Actual 3.51 4.16 4.09 3.49 Revenue Estimate 427.62M 421.45M 378.75M 368.95M Revenue Actual 415.20M 444.70M 446.50M 379.10M

