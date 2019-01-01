QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities

Analyst Ratings

U S Wind Farming Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy U S Wind Farming (USWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of U S Wind Farming (OTCEM: USWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are U S Wind Farming's (USWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for U S Wind Farming.

Q

What is the target price for U S Wind Farming (USWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for U S Wind Farming

Q

Current Stock Price for U S Wind Farming (USWF)?

A

The stock price for U S Wind Farming (OTCEM: USWF) is $0.0007 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does U S Wind Farming (USWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for U S Wind Farming.

Q

When is U S Wind Farming (OTCEM:USWF) reporting earnings?

A

U S Wind Farming does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is U S Wind Farming (USWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for U S Wind Farming.

Q

What sector and industry does U S Wind Farming (USWF) operate in?

A

U S Wind Farming is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.