US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for US Physical Therapy
The latest price target for US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) was reported by CJS Securities on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $120.00 expecting USPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.98% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) was provided by CJS Securities, and US Physical Therapy upgraded their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of US Physical Therapy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for US Physical Therapy was filed on December 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest US Physical Therapy (USPH) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $120.00. The current price US Physical Therapy (USPH) is trading at is $111.13, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
