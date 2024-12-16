This Addus HomeCare Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiated coverage on Grindr Inc. GRND with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. Grindr shares closed at $15.74 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities analyst Constantine Davides initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare Corporation ADUS with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $150. Addus HomeCare shares closed at $125.00 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Matthew Caufield initiated coverage on Zenas BioPharma, Inc. ZBIO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30. Zenas BioPharma shares closed at $8.92 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities analyst Constantine Davides initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. USPH with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $113. US Physical Therapy shares closed at $93.46 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jones Trading analyst Justin Walsh initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience, Inc. ANRO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18. Alto Neuroscience shares closed at $3.83 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
