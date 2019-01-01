ñol

US Physical Therapy
(NYSE:USPH)
111.13
-0.78[-0.70%]
At close: Jun 3
111.25
0.1200[0.11%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low110.64 - 111.97
52 Week High/Low84.43 - 123.38
Open / Close111.04 / 111.25
Float / Outstanding10.7M / 13M
Vol / Avg.38.4K / 70.1K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E38.76
50d Avg. Price103.93
Div / Yield1.64/1.47%
Payout Ratio52.96
EPS0.67
Total Float10.7M

US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

US Physical Therapy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.650

Quarterly Revenue

$131.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$131.7M

Earnings Recap

 

US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

US Physical Therapy beat estimated earnings by 3.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $19.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at US Physical Therapy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.69 0.78 0.71 0.46
EPS Actual 0.72 0.85 0.96 0.64
Revenue Estimate 128.52M 124.77M 121.35M 110.90M
Revenue Actual 129.83M 125.89M 126.93M 112.37M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of US Physical Therapy using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

US Physical Therapy Questions & Answers

Q
When is US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) reporting earnings?
A

US Physical Therapy (USPH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Q
What were US Physical Therapy’s (NYSE:USPH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $90.9M, which missed the estimate of $91.9M.

