US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

US Physical Therapy beat estimated earnings by 3.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was up $19.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at US Physical Therapy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.78 0.71 0.46 EPS Actual 0.72 0.85 0.96 0.64 Revenue Estimate 128.52M 124.77M 121.35M 110.90M Revenue Actual 129.83M 125.89M 126.93M 112.37M

