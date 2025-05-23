May 23, 2025 11:34 AM 1 min read

This US Foods Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Citigroup analyst Karen Holthouse initiated coverage on US Foods Holding Corp. USFD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $95. US Foods shares closed at $75.99 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Karen Holthouse initiated coverage on Sysco Corporation SYY with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $78. Sysco shares closed at $71.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Zuanic & Associates analyst Pablo Zuanic initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. LIEN with an Overweight rating. Chicago Atlantic BDC shares closed at $10.33 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Karen Holthouse initiated coverage on Performance Food Group Company PFGC with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $121. Performance Food shares closed at $83.70 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

