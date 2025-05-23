This US Foods Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Citigroup analyst Karen Holthouse initiated coverage on US Foods Holding Corp. USFD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $95. US Foods shares closed at $75.99 on Thursday.

Citigroup analyst Karen Holthouse initiated coverage on Sysco Corporation SYY with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $78. Sysco shares closed at $71.98 on Thursday.

Zuanic & Associates analyst Pablo Zuanic initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. LIEN with an Overweight rating. Chicago Atlantic BDC shares closed at $10.33 on Thursday.

Citigroup analyst Karen Holthouse initiated coverage on Performance Food Group Company PFGC with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $121. Performance Food shares closed at $83.70 on Thursday.

